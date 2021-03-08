Philippine mayor, police officers killed in possible mistake

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police have killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while two of the police officers were killed in the latest deadly violence involving the police force. Regional police commander Brig. Gen. Ronaldo de Jesus said he assumed “this was a mistaken encounter” and an investigation was underway. He said the police were on routine patrol when they were fired upon by security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province. De Jesus said the police returned fire. A lawmaker who was a friend of the mayor believes Aquino may have been targeted.