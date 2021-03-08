Prosecutors: Man admits obstruction in opioid kickback probe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Vermont to attempting to obstruct a federal investigation into the relationship between his former employer and OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Steven Mack, of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, worked for Practice Fusion, a San Francisco-based health information technology company. They say he admitted deleting hundreds of computer files related to the investigation. Federal prosecutors announced last year that Practice Fusion would pay $145 million to resolve criminal and civil charges that it helped set up an electronic health records system that encouraged physicians to prescribe opioids to patients who might not need them.