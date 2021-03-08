Sauerbrey to give State of the County address Tuesday in Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is set to give her 2021 State of the County Address Tuesday.

It will take place in the Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main Street in Owego at 12 PM.

Sauerbrey will update residents on the state of county government as well as recognize employees that recently completed the Institute for Advancement Program.

The public is welcome to attend, but seating is limited.

12 News will have a full breakdown of the meeting for anyone unable to attend.