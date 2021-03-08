Senegal opposition leader released as new clashes erupt

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegalese authorities have freed opposition leader Ousmane Sonko while he awaits trial on charges of rape and making death threats. The case already has sparked deadly protests threatening to erode Senegal’s reputation as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies. That’s because Sonko’s supporters are accusing President Macky Sall of pursuing the criminal charges to derail the opposition figure’s prospects in the upcoming 2024 election. Amnesty International says at least eight people have died since unrest broke out last week in Senegal’s capital. Even as the 46-year-old politician was released after being indicted on charges of rape and making death threats, fresh clashes erupted between security forces and crowds gathering in anticipation of Sonko’s arrival.