Some March heat

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, turning partly cloudy. High 38 (36-40) Wind W becoming SW 5-10 mph

High pressure will give us mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy today. After a cold start, temperatures will climb to a seasonable high of 38. A weak low passing through will give us a few mixed showers tonight. More importantly, this will bring milder air to the region.

