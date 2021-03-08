Sweden sentences woman for taking child to IS area in Syria

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish court has sentenced a woman to three years in prison for taking her 2-year-old son to Syria in 2014, to an area controlled by the Islamic State group. She had allegedly told the child’s father they were only going on a holiday to Turkey. The court said in a statement on Monday that the woman, who wasn’t named, took the child to an area “where there was war and an environment characterized by the violent ideology of the Islamic State group.” The court rejected her claims that she’d only intended to go to Syria for a few days to see how it was there and then return home.