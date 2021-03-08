The Latest: Royal interview unlikely to affect New Zealand

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — New Zealand’s prime minister says the country is unlikely to become a republic anytime soon or otherwise break from observing Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked by a reporter whether the unflattering picture of the British royal family painted by Harry and Meghan in their interview with Oprah Winfrey had given her pause about New Zealand’s constitutional ties to Britain. Ardern says she hasn’t sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for change in the country’s constitutional arrangements, and she doesn’t expect that will change quickly.