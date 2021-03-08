VIDEO: GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won’t seek reelection in 2022

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri says he will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.

Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. He made the surprise announcement in a video Monday.

Thank you, Missourians, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country. pic.twitter.com/1GjX74zhZB — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) March 8, 2021

Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. He also served two terms as Missouri’s secretary of state from 1985 to 1993.

He noted in his announcement that through nearly 12,000 votes in Congress he always sought “to do my best.”

Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership and is the fifth Senate Republican to decide against running for re-election in 2022.