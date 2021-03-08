YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County discusses advocacy work on International Women’s Day

(WBNG) -- Local social justice organizations are taking time to reflect on International Women's day, but they also say that just recognizing the day isn't enough.

The YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County's mission is to eliminate racism, empower women and promote more equality for all.

YWCA says they provide resources and opportunities for women such as safe housing for homeless women.

The YWCA says they commemorate women every day, not just on International Women's Day, and add that they continuously advocate on the state, local, and federal levels.

"We need every day to be Women's Day and we need every woman to be paying attention to just what the inequities are and how we can work to remove them, but specifically focusing on women of color," said Carole Coppens, Executive Director of YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County.

The YWCA adds it's very important for women to be elevated in all jobs and platforms, as representation matters.