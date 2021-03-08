Zimbabwe’s women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — From driving trucks and fixing cars to encouraging girls living with disabilities to find productive places in society, many women in Zimbabwe are refusing to be defined by their gender, even as the pandemic hits them hardest and imposes extra burdens. In many instances, Zimbabwean women have become leaders to help this troubled southern African country grapple with the double trauma of COVID-19 and ongoing economic deterioration. However, many women say it is not easy to achieve equality and they are often reminded of women’s traditionally subservient role in Zimbabwe.