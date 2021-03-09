39 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisian coast

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Thirty-nine African migrants, including several children, perished at dawn on Tuesday off the Tunisian coast after a boat carrying 93 people sank. A second boat also ran aground in the same area, off the Mediterranean port city of Sfax. Navy and coast guard teams and volunteer fishing boats found 39 bodies and rescued a total of 165 migrants from both vessels. The survivors were taken to the Sfax fishing port for administrative questioning, while a search for survivors or other victims was continuing. Most of the migrants were from sub-Saharan African countries and were trying to reach Italy.