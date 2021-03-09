2 giraffes found dead after barn blaze at Virginia zoo

VIENNA, Va. (AP) — Officials say two giraffes were found dead after firefighters battled a blaze at a Virginia zoo. A two-story barn at Roer’s Zoofari caught fire around 5:30 p.m. Monday night. The two giraffes were found after the fire was extinguished. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says no other animals were injured. It’s unclear how the giraffes died. A cause for the fire wasn’t immediately determined. A Facebook post from the zoo said it would be closed until further notice.