A year into pandemic, some in media tell individual stories

NEW YORK (AP) — A year since the coronavirus pandemic altered America, some news organizations continue efforts to tell stories behind the numbers of individuals who have died of COVID-19. One is the “Lives Well Lived” feature that ends each of Nicolle Wallace’s shows on MSNBC. She’ll collect several of those stories in a prime-time special that is airing on Wednesday night. There are other such efforts, including The New York Times’ “Those We’ve Lost” obituaries, and the PBS ‘NewsHour’s’ weekly ‘In Memoriam’ segment. Wallace said her show is trying to create a national memorial, when one doesn’t exist, for victims who frequently die in obscurity.