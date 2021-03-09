AP Exclusive: Schools boss quit after porn found on computer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A longtime educator whose career included high-profile jobs on the Navajo Nation resigned from his latest post as an Arizona county schools superintendent after officials discovered pornographic images on his work-issued computer. Tommy Lewis Jr. resigned as the Coconino County superintendent of schools in late January, citing personal reasons. But records obtained by The Associated Press show he was under investigation for potential criminal activity. The investigation in Arizona ended recently with no charges against him. Law enforcement officials say none of the material discovered involved the exploitation of children. The county’s Information Technology Department also found Lewis tried to access explicit or pornographic websites more than 100 times since early December.