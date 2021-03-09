Skip to Content

Appeal of man convicted in 1996 slaying rejected

2:12 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state appeals court has rejected the appeal of a man in the murder of another man found bound with duct tape, shot twice in the head and set afire the back seat of a car in Pennsylvania’s capital city almost a quarter of a century ago. PennLive.com reports that 53-year-old William Marks had pinned his hopes for release on a recantation by the main prosecution witness in the June 1996 slaying of Victor “Dominican Manny” Del Rosario. A Dauphin County judge, however, didn’t find that recantation to be credible, and the Superior Court let that assessment stand. Marks was sentenced to life plus 70 years.

Associated Press

