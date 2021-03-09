Biden visits businesses to highlight changes to loan program

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has visited a hardware store in the nation’s capital to highlight changes he made to the Paycheck Protection Program to benefit small businesses he says were overlooked by the Trump administration earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. Biden administration officials announced last month that for two weeks, the Small Business Administration would only accept applications for the forgivable loan program from firms with fewer than 20 employees to ensure that they were not crowded out by larger firms. The exclusivity period for small businesses ends Tuesday.