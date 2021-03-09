Biden’s Russia credentials questioned over European pipeline

WASHINGTON (AP) — After years of Democratic accusations that former President Donald Trump was too soft on Russia, the Biden administration is facing Republican criticism of its approach to Moscow. In particular, Republicans accuse him of not doing enough to halt a gas pipeline to Europe that many believe will give Russia a tool for political influence over energy-dependent Central and East European nations. To make their point, they’ve delayed confirmation of some of Biden’s top national security nominees, including for the CIA and top spots at the State Department. And, they’re planning to grill Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the matter when he testifies before Congress on Wednesday.