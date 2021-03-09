Skip to Content

California recall threat puts pressure on Newsom speech

12:05 am National News from the Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give perhaps the most important speech of his political life Tuesday. The first-term governor has spent weeks laying the groundwork for an upbeat State of the State aimed at nearly 40 million people exhausted by a year of coronavirus restrictions. It comes as the deadline nears for organizers of a recall campaign against him to finish submitting signatures. They say they’ve received more than the 1.5 million needed to force a vote likely later this year on whether Newsom should keep his job. That makes Tuesday’s speech critical to keeping voters on his side.

Associated Press

