Child tax credit expansion sets up showdown with GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The massive coronavirus relief plan working its way to President Joe Biden’s desk includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty.

It sets up a potential political showdown with Republicans over an issue that Democrats believe could drive significant wins for the party in the midterm elections and beyond.

The American Rescue Plan temporarily raises the child tax credit, now at a maximum of $2,000, to as much as $3,600 per child annually.

The plan also expands the credit so it’s fully available to the poorest families.