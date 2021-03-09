Delaware Co. Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Training

(WBNG) - The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the Chenango Health Network to provide Sheriff's Deputies and first responders in the county with mental health and crisis intervention training.

Sheriff DuMond said the training is designed to help identify substance use disorders and mental health issues in Delaware County.

These trainings will be for a five-year period, fully funded through a grant by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

In addition, Tiffani Gager, Case Manager and Community Health Worker for Chenango Health Network delivered a number of "Do It for You" Comfort Bags.

They are intended to be distributed by Law Enforcement personnel who have interaction with youths in crisis situations. These comfort bags include a teddy bear, water bottle, coloring book, colored pencils, and a mask in a backpack.

In response to the program Sheriff DuMond said, “We thank the Chenango Health Network and SAMHSA for providing these Comfort bags as well as the invaluable training opportunities which will follow. This program will not only assist our Deputies and all First Responders today but will continue to be progressive and funded 5 years into the future at no cost to Delaware County taxpayers."

This grant and the training is part of their Police Reform Plan.