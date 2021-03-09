Detroit suburb agrees to $1.25M deal in death of Black man

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit suburb has agreed to a $1.25 million settlement in a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed Black man in 2015. Kevin Matthews was chased on foot and killed after being accused of stealing an energy drink. The settlement between Dearborn and Kevin Matthews’ family came weeks after the officer, Chris Hampton, killed himself. The officer had insisted in a lawsuit deposition that he was on the ground and Matthews was over him, trying to get his gun at the end of an intense foot chase. But experts hired by lawyers for Matthews’ family said the officer’s explanation didn’t add up. They believe Hampton was shooting down; two bullets were found under Matthews’ body.