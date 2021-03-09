DHS introduces option for Pennsylvanians to apply for SNAP benefits by phone

(WBNG) - Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Teresa Miller announced Pennsylvanians can now apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) over the phone by calling 1-866-550-4355.

DHS said this accessibility enhancement will benefit the growing number of Pennsylvanians participating in the program during times of economic challenges, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new service is designed to provide all applicants, but especially those without access to a computer or Internet service, with a quick and easy way to submit applications for SNAP,” Secretary Miller said. “We hope this change will make SNAP more accessible to individuals and households most affected by the digital divide.”

Callers will be asked to provide the same information for a SNAP application by phone as one submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us .

On average, SNAP applications are processed within six days.

DHS said enrollment for SNAP statewide has increased by 82,270 people since February 2020. This makes the total enrollment about 1,819,729 in January 2021 – a 4.7 percent increase.