Town north of Honolulu evacuated as stream floods

HONOLULU (AP) — Catastrophic flooding from a stream swollen by heavy rains is prompting officials to order evacuations from a town north of Honolulu. The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management is directing people to leave Haleiwa town immediately. The town is on Oahu’s North Shore, which is an area famed for big-wave surfing. The order comes just one day after fears of a dam breach resulted in another evacuation order on the island of Maui. Flooding damaged or destroyed about six homes and two bridges on Maui. Torrential rains have inundated parts of Hawaii for the past several days.