Skip to Content

Freed academic describes ‘psychological torture’ in Iran

6:01 am National News from the Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A British-Australian academic imprisoned by Iran on a spying conviction has said in a television interview that she endured psychological torture during her more than two years behind bars. Kylie Moore-Gilbert returned to Australia in November after serving 804 days of a 10-year sentence. She was freed in exchange for the release of three Iranians who were held in Thailand. Moore-Gilbert told Sky News that she was held in an “extreme solitary confinement room designed to break you.” Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content