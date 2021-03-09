Georgia Tech’s Wright named AP player of the year for ACC

Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright is The Associated Press men’s basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech’s Mike Young was voted coach of the year. Louisville graduate transfer Carlik Jones was voted as the top newcomer. Wright was the only unanimous first-team pick on the AP’s all-ACC teams released Tuesday. He led the Yellow Jackets on a six-game winning streak to secure a top-four league finish. Regular-season champion Virginia had two all-ACC picks in first-team selection Sam Hauser and second-teamer Jay Huff. Georgia Tech also had two with Wright and second-team selection Jose Alvarado.