Gibraltar, a vaccine champion, launches ‘Operation Freedom’

GIBRALTAR (AP) — Gibraltar, a densely populated British overseas territory at the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea, is emerging from a two-month lockdown with the help of a successful vaccination rollout. Gibraltar is on track to vaccinate both residents over 16 and its vast imported workforce by the end of March. The recent easing of restrictions has been christened “Operation Freedom.” But Gibraltar is still facing the challenges of reopening to a globalized world with unequal access to coronavirus jabs and emerging virus variants. A World Cup qualifier at the end of the month will test out how authorities can safely resume mass events. In the meantime, locals are enjoying the newfound freedom of going out for a pint with their friends.