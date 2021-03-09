Gostisbehere ties game, Flyers rally past Buffalo 5-4 in SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere tied the game late in regulation, Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored shootout goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game. The Flyers rallied from a 3-1 hole to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Gostisbehere ripped one from the point on one knee past Jonas Johansson with 5:46 left in the third to make it 4-all. The Sabres lost without Jack Eichel. Buffalo’s captain is out with an unspecified injury, though he favored his neck after being checked into the end boards over the weekend.