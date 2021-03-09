Skip to Content

Gostisbehere ties game, Flyers rally past Buffalo 5-4 in SO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere tied the game late in regulation, Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored shootout goals, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 The NHL-worst Buffalo Sabres lost their eighth straight game. The Flyers rallied from a 3-1 hole to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Gostisbehere ripped one from the point on one knee past Jonas Johansson with 5:46 left in the third to make it 4-all. The Sabres lost without Jack Eichel. Buffalo’s captain is out with an unspecified injury, though he favored his neck after being checked into the end boards over the weekend. 

Associated Press

