Governor responds to question after sixth reported sexual harassment claim

Governor responds to question after sixth reported sexual harassment claimUpdated
NEW YORK (WBNG) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated his stance that he "never touched anyone inappropriately" and was "not aware" of a new claim of sexual harassment in response to a reporter's question during a Tuesday afternoon conference call.
During a conference call with reporters, the governor was asked about a new report published in the Times-Union newspaper. The report cites an unnamed source who says a woman who worked in the Executive Chamber accused the governor of touching her inappropriately at the governor's mansion. The newspaper did not disclose its source.
Answering the reporter's question, Governor Cuomo stated, "First, I'm not aware of any other claim. As I said last week, this is very simple. I never touched anyone inappropriately."
The governor also said that he was not informed his actions in other interactions made people feel uncomfortable.
The Times-Union report comes as the New York Attorney General's Office leads an investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo.
Early Tuesday afternoon, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt issued a statement reading in part:
"The latest allegation by a current employee of the Executive Chamber highlights a disturbing pattern of predatory pattern behavior by Governor Cuomo, not to mention a pattern of lies and broken public trust. Just last week, the Governor claimed he had never inappropriately touched anyone - but yet the brave and courageous account of the sixth accuser says he did just that, only months ago."
The statement continued:
"Yesterday’s and today’s press conferences by the Governor have demonstrated these allegations mean nothing to him. His threatening tone during these press events are clear signals to anyone that he does not want victims to come forward, and his circulation of a supportive “letter” that was drafted by his own Administration was just his latest public relations stunt to silence women. I am confident that Joon Kim and Anne Clark are prepared to lead a truly independent investigation of these mounting sexual harassment allegations and ensure swift justice for these victims. I have called for the Governor’s resignation and I stand by it -- he has ceded the public trust and is incapable of leading this state. This state needs a leader, and every day Andrew Cuomo remains in office is a day the people of this state are deprived of effective and honest government. All options are on the table, and as public servants we must put the interests of New Yorkers first. We all deserve better."