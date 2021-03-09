Governor responds to question after sixth reported sexual harassment claim

NEW YORK (WBNG) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reiterated his stance that he "never touched anyone inappropriately" and was "not aware" of a new claim of sexual harassment in response to a reporter's question during a Tuesday afternoon conference call.

During a conference call with reporters, the governor was asked about a new report published in the Times-Union newspaper. The report cites an unnamed source who says a woman who worked in the Executive Chamber accused the governor of touching her inappropriately at the governor's mansion. The newspaper did not disclose its source.

Answering the reporter's question, Governor Cuomo stated, "First, I'm not aware of any other claim. As I said last week, this is very simple. I never touched anyone inappropriately."

The governor also said that he was not informed his actions in other interactions made people feel uncomfortable.

The Times-Union report comes as the New York Attorney General's Office leads an investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt issued a statement reading in part:

"The latest allegation by a current employee of the Executive Chamber highlights a disturbing pattern of predatory pattern behavior by Governor Cuomo, not to mention a pattern of lies and broken public trust. Just last week, the Governor claimed he had never inappropriately touched anyone - but yet the brave and courageous account of the sixth accuser says he did just that, only months ago."

The statement continued: