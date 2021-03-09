Health panel expands lung cancer screening for more smokers

More Americans now qualify for yearly scans to detect lung cancer under new guidelines. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday expanded eligibility for the screening, opening it to lighter smokers and starting at age 50 instead of 55. Lung cancer is the nation’s top cancer killer, causing more than 135,000 deaths each year. Smoking is the chief cause and quitting the best protection. Usually, lung cancer is diagnosed too late for a good chance at survival. The annual low-dose CT scan is a type of X-ray.