Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, has died. He was 53. The Philadelphia Phillies said Cormier died Monday of cancer at his home in New Brunswick, Canada. Cormier owned a neat nook in Phillies history: He was the winning pitcher in the final game that Philadelphia won at Veterans Stadium in 2003, and also was the winner in the first game the Phils won after moving into Citizens Bank Park in 2004. He pitched for Canada in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.C. Hassenauer will get a shot at being the potential replacement for retired Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. The Steelers have signed the 25-year-old Hassenauer to a one-year contract. Hassenauer was an exclusive rights free agent. Pittsburgh is in the market for a center after Pouncey, a nine-time Pro Bowler, retired on Feb. 12. Hassenauer made three starts at center in 2020 and one at left guard.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 16 Virginia is back again as the top seed for this week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The tournament opens Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The league doesn’t have its usual set of highly ranked teams and star-laden rosters. No. 15 Florida State and No. 22 Virginia Tech join the Cavaliers as the only AP Top 25 teams in the field. Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers have the No. 1 seed for the fifth time in eight seasons. They’re chasing their third tournament title under Bennett. The tournament also includes an early matchup between NCAA bubble teams Syracuse and North Carolina State.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA’s mini-bubble in Atlanta for the All-Star Game apparently worked. No players, coaches or game officials tested positive for COVID-19 while in Atlanta. The NBA announcement Monday comes after the final tests were processed and results were returned to the league and the teams involved. That includes Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, a pair of All-Stars who had to miss the game and left Atlanta early after being flagged through contact tracing. A barber both saw before going to Atlanta tested positive, and that meant Embiid and Simmons were potentially exposed to the virus. So by league policy this season, they couldn’t play Sunday night.

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Joe Frazier was celebrated in his adopted hometown of Philadelphia on the 50th anniversary of his win over Muhammad Ali in the Fight of the Century. Frazier had a 9-foot-tall, 1,600-pound statue unveiled at a gym owned by some of his supporters from early in his fight career. There is also a mural in North Philadelphia that his friends and family hope will make sure his legacy lives on long after his death. Frazier died Nov. 7, 2011 after a brief battle with liver cancer at the age of 67. Their first fight at Madison Square Garden was so epic it was billed as the Fight of the Century, and 50 years later it reigns undefeated

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has named Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright as its player of the year and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young as its coach of the year. The 6-foot-9 Wright finished third in the league with an 18-point scoring average and just over eight rebounds per game. Georgia Tech won its last six games and finished fourth in the regular season. Wright is joined on the All-ACC first team by Carlik Jones of Louisville, Justin Champagnie of Pittsburgh, ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser of regular-season champion Virginia.