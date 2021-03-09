Lawyers seeking 32% of $641M Flint tainted water settlement

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers who negotiated a $641 million settlement for victims of Flint, Michigan’s lead-contaminated water are asking a judge to set aside up to 32% for fees and expenses. If granted, the request would total $202 million in fees and $7 million in expenses for dozens of attorneys suing the state of Michigan, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm. Federal Judge Judith Levy will decide how much money will be carved out of the settlement. The agreement makes money available to every Flint child who was exposed to the water, every adult who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills.