Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Workers in Mauritius have begun pumping 130 tons of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean island’s west coast. Local newspaper L’Express reported that the grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but its hull remains intact. Police helicopters are helping to remove the diesel fuel and oil lubricant from the stranded ship. It is expected to take up to five days to empty the ship and remove it from the reef. The 150-foot trawler Lu Rong Yuan Yu ran aground when it was entering the port of Pointe-aux-Sables on Sunday.