NBA star Russell Westbrook scoring big with own philanthropy

Russell Westbrook is known for his magic on the basketball court, his finely honed fashion sense and for his media interviews that have spawned memes and GIFs across social media. A nine-time NBA All-Star, Westbrook has also channeled his energies into an off-the-court pursuit long important to him: Philanthropy. Last month, he unveiled plans to expand his Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation and his enterprise firm, Russell Westbrook Enterprises. The expansion will focus on education and investments in finance and other areas that are intended to aid underserved communities.