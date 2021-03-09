NKorea man fails in bid to halt US extradition from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has ruled that a North Korean man can be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges, rejecting his assertion that the U.S. charge was politically motivated. Defense lawyer Gooi Soon Seng said the Federal Court on Tuesday refused to accept Mun Chol Myong’s arguments because it was not a trial, and agreed with a lower court that prosecutors had followed procedures. Mun, who is in his 50s, was arrested in May 2019 after U.S. authorities requested his extradition. Mun has denied U.S. accusations that he was involved in supplying prohibited luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions while working in the city state before moving to Malaysia in 2008.