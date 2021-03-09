Oak trees to rebuild Notre Dame’s spire are felled in forest

JUPILLES, France (AP) — In a former royal forest in France, four 200-year-old oaks are being felled for wood to reconstruct Notre Dame cathedral’s fire-damaged spire. The 93-meter-high spire, made of wood and clad in lead, was designed by Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in 1859. In January and February, some 1,000 oaks in more than 200 French forests were selected for the frame of the transept and spire. They are set to be felled by the end of March, to prevent tree sap and moisture entering the material. The next step for the trunks from the Forest of Berce in the Loire region is for them to be laid out for up to a year and a half before being ready to cut.