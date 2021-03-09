Pandemic shapes trial of Minneapolis ex-cop in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The trial of a fired Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death is being conducted amid a pandemic, so the courtroom has been overhauled for safety. The traditional jury box and gallery are gone, replaced with widely spaced seats and desks for a limited contingent of attorneys, jurors and media. Plexiglas barriers and hand sanitizer are everywhere, and the participants – even the judge – wear masks. The coronavirus crisis has upended court systems across the country. In Minnesota, in-person criminal jury trials have been mostly on hold since November. A handful of exceptions have been allowed, including for former Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial.