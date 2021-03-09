Turkey jails 5 to life over 2016 Russian envoy’s killing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run media says a court has sentenced five people to life prison terms over the assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in 2016. An off-duty police officer, Mevlut Mert Altintas, fatally shot Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov at a photo exhibition in the Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19, 2016. Other officers later shot and killed the gunman at the scene. Turkish prosecutors had concluded that a network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind Karlov’s slaying and charged 28 people, including Gulen, over the killing. Prosecutors said the attack was meant to derail warming ties between Turkey and Russia.