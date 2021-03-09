UN rights office laments Swiss ban on Muslim face-coverings

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has expressed dismay that Switzerland will join a few countries where “actively discriminating against Muslim women” is legal. It comes after Swiss voters over the weekend narrowly approved a ban on face coverings like burqas and niqabs worn by some Muslim women, as well as ski masks worn by protesters. Rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said women shouldn’t be either required to wear such face coverings, or banned from doing so if they choose. Switzerland is now on track to join countries like France and Belgium that have passed similar measures.