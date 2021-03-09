US prosecutors allege Honduras president helped move drugs

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York say an accountant witnessed meetings between Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández and a drug trafficker in which they planned the trafficking of cocaine to the United States. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig said Tuesday during his opening statement at the trial of accused drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez that the accountant was present when Hernández allegedly said he wanted to “shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.’” Hernández has previously denied any involvement with drug traffickers. He has not been charged. U.S. prosecutors have alleged that Hernández’s political rise was financed in part by drug traffickers.