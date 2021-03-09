Vernon Jordan remembered for insight, dedication to freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — An emotional former President Bill Clinton eulogized his longtime friend and advisor Vernon Jordan at a Tuesday memorial service, saying that he was always in “the freedom business.” Clinton said he had an uncanny ability to read people — and to inspire them. Jordan rose from humble beginnings in the segregated South to become a champion of civil rights before reinventing himself as a Washington insider and corporate influencer. He died March 1. He was 85. Tuesday’s memorial service was held at Jordan’s alma mater, Howard University in Washington, D.C. The university this week decided to name its law school library in honor of him.