WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes. The report from the World Health Organization is based on what the agency has called the largest-ever study of the prevalence of violence against women. It also found such violence starts early. It says a quarter of young women who have been in a relationship were found to have experienced violence by an intimate partner by the time they reach their mid-20s.