A homebound year has meant rethinking our rooms, belongings

A year of pandemic living has changed the way many of us are using and outfitting our homes. Designers and architects say people are realizing what they do and don’t need, and how familiar spaces can serve them better. We’re repurposing the rooms we now spend so much time in. We’re carving out separate spaces so family members can have alone time too. We’re more aware than ever of air and water quality and energy conservation. And we’re taking time to consciously edit the belongings we want to live with and look at every day.