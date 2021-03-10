After outcry, Israeli museum calls off sale of Islamic art

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s premier museum for Islamic art has scrapped the planned auction of scores of rare and precious items after public outcry over the attempted sale, which had been expected to fetch millions of dollars from wealthy private collectors. That’s according to a settlement struck on Wednesday. Court documents say that the Sotheby’s auction house would return 268 items from the L.A. Mayer Museum for Islamic Art currently in London back to Israel immediately. The items from the museum’s collection, including several centerpiece objects and prized antique watches, were slated for auction at Sotheby’s in October. News of the sale drew wide public criticism in Israel.