Skip to Content

After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward

New
12:48 am National News from the Associated Press

It happened gradually, then all at once. On March 11, 2020, weeks and months of warning signs — a mysterious infection, spreading across the globe — culminated in the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. Few could foresee the long road ahead or the many ways in which they would suffer — the deaths and agonies of millions, the ruined economies, the disrupted lives and near-universal loneliness and isolation. As the world marks one year of the global emergency, people are looking back on that time, assessing their lives now and looking to the future. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content