Alaska drops eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has dropped restrictions on who can get a COVID-19 vaccination, opening eligibility to anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state. Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who highlighted his own bout with COVID-19 in making the announcement Tuesday, says Alaska is the first U.S. state to remove eligibility requirements. The lifting of restrictions was announced days after the state had vastly expanded eligibility. But with open appointment slots, health officials wondered Monday if many people realized they qualified. Officials also cited the volume of vaccine coming into Alaska and wanting to get as many shots into arms as possible.