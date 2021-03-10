At the Grammys, sister trio HAIM makes rock ‘n’ roll history

NEW YORK (AP) — Este Haim will have a birthday fit for a rock star. She and her two sisters, who form pop-rock trio HAIM, are nominated for two honors at the Grammys, including album of the year. HAIM is making history as the first all-female rock band nominated for the Grammy’s top prize. The sisters say their third album, “Women In Music Pt. III,” was made for live shows, but they had to cancel their tour because of the pandemic and release the album during the pandemonium. They say they learned from the process and are excited to perform at Sunday’s show, where they will also compete for best rock performance.