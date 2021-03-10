B-Devils game suspended due to league COVID protocols

NEWARK (WBNG) -- Wednesday night's Binghamton Devils game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms was suspended following the first period.

The game was tied at one after one period of play. Both teams returned to the ice for the start of the second period before heading back into their locker rooms.

#BingDevils players are heading back to the locker room. The game has been officially suspended. — Binghamton Devils (@BingDevils) March 11, 2021

The American Hockey League released the following statement:

"Tonight’s American Hockey League game between the Binghamton Devils and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL Game #123) in Newark, N.J., has been suspended following the first period due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Devils."

The B-Devils next scheduled game is Friday against the Hershey Bears. It is unclear if that game is still on.