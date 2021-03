Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear early with a few clouds later. Low: 34-39





Forecast Discussion:

High pressure is dominating our weather and we'll stay dry until a cool front starts sliding in later Thursday. Highs Thursday eclipse 60 in some spots. With the warmth, melting continues, and rivers will rise.

Tonight on 12 News we will let you know if there is any concern of any river flooding from the melt. We'll also take a look at how the weekend is shaping up.