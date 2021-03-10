Court: ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero wasn’t kidnapped, faces trial

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A court has ruled that the man who inspired the film ‘Hotel Rwanda’ was not kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a chartered flight from Dubai to Rwanda, where he was arrested and now faces a criminal trial. A special chamber of Rwanda’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that Rusesabagina was only tricked into coming back in Rwanda and the country’s laws are silent on a person arrested under such circumstances. The court ruled that authorities followed the laws of the land properly after Rusesabagina arrived in Rwanda, and that the charges against him are serious and can’t be jettisoned.