Ethiopia diplomat quits US post, cites atrocities in Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A senior Ethiopian diplomat has quit his post in Washington over concerns about reported atrocities in Tigray, where fighting persists as federal forces and their allies hunt down the fugitive leaders of the regional administration. Berhane Kidanemariam, the deputy chief of mission at the Ethiopian embassy in Washington, in a strong statement issued on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as a reckless leader who is dividing his country.